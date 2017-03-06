Tangled Star Zachary Levi Gushes Over Reuniting With ''Lovely, Awesome'' Co-Star Mandy Moore

When it comes to Mandy Moore, she's got co-stars singing her praises left and right.
The latest to gush over the This Is Us star is Zachary Levi, who reprises his role as Flynn Rider alongside Mandy (Rapunzel) in Disney Channel's upcoming animated show, Tangled: The Series. E! News spoke to Zachary at a screening for the Disney Channel Original Movie Tangled Before After, which debuts before the series, where he dished on a few behind-the-scenes secrets.
"I love that girl so much," he shared. "Mandy and I didn't know each other before we did Tangled, and the truth is, we didn't even really record together. It kind of blows people's minds. And that's not atypical. Most animated shows, trying to get people's schedules together is very difficult."
Levi continued, "So we only really recorded one session, but we recorded the music together," adding that the duo really bonded during the Tangled press tour in 2010.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"She's such an awesome, lovely individual and we've remained friends over the years," Levi remarked.
It appears as if Zachary has some co-star competition in Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Mandy's TV husband on This Is Us, but not to fret, Pearson fans.This particular onscreen duo won't be crossing any boundaries. Levi admitted, "I would never even attempt to fight Milo over Mandy. That would be unwise of me. He's a very strong man."
To find out which Disney prince, Levi dreamed of playing (And no, it's not Flynn Rider) since childhood, watch the video above!
Tangled Before Ever After premieres Friday, March 10 leading up to the highly-anticipated debut of Tangled: The Series on Friday, March 24.