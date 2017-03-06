Emma Watson's All-Natural Beauty Routine Includes Taking Up to Three Baths a Day and Conditioning Her Pubic Hair

We've heard all about Emma Watson's eco-friendly wardrobe, and now the actress is detailing her getting ready routine. 

The Beauty and the Beast star left no hygiene habit uncovered when she revealed her all-natural beauty regimen to Into the Gloss, explaining what it takes to achieve her effortless glow on a day-to-day basis. In addition to stocking up on organic products and committing to an in-depth skincare routine no matter how late she gets home, Watson said taking a bath—no, multiple baths—is her go-to when it comes to unwinding. 

"I have a bath every single day of my life. And if I can have two or three—amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that," the 26-year-old wrote. "I'll take phone conversations in the bath, anything."

Emma particularly enjoys using "Epsom salts and oils" as well as anything with "eucalyptus and peppermint and bark and Echinacea and ginger," but it's another element to her beauty routine that is even more surprising. 

When discussing how she takes care of her hair, the star offered this candid confession: "I've been bleaching my top lip since I was nine. I don't do it very often, but I do it! There's that, and I use Fur Oil. I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It's an amazing all-purpose product."

Watson is the first to admit it's easy for many beauty lovers to shy away from tackling the hairier (no pun intended) subjects, but she's ready to tackle every step with honesty.

She added, "It's funny—I was just talking to my friend before this about how in the Instagram era it's so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect. But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you'd never get to see that, even though it's a part of my routine."

"There's still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you've got a towel wrapped around your head. It's important to me not to edit that out."

You go, girl.

