How Stars Like Uma Thurman and Kelly Rutherford Are Giving Hope to Young Artists and Dancers Around the World

Over the weekend, Gala de Danza brought together artists from around the world to help enrich the lives of young dancers and the community of Los Cabos, Mexico.
Internationally renowned ballerinas, singers, and contemporary artists from 20 different countries graced the stage, making history. With the support of celebs like Uma Thurman, Malin Akerman and Kelly Rutherford, and collaborations with Derek Hough, Sammy Hagar, and Misty Copeland in past years, Gala de Danza has brought the most talented protégés from all around the world on one stage.
With the generous support of The Mar Adentro Hotel, guests watched beautiful artistry from hotel balcony suites, creating the full VIP experience. The performances took place on a custom made stage over the Mar Adentro pool, which created the illusion that these elite artists were dancing in the sea. The performances were followed by an exclusive dinner party at The One & Only Palmilla.
What began as a passion project for Christina Lyon, the Artistic Director and Founder of Gala de Danza, has evolved into one of the most talked about galas in the world.
In collaboration with Youth America Grand Prix, providing performance opportunities to young dancers, the talented finalists are invited to perform with the outstanding guest artists from around the world. In addition, Gala de Danza's collaborations enable programs that offer full dance scholarships to children in vulnerable situations, bringing them hope and opportunities.
These children receive dance training and academic schooling, changing their lives forever and ensuring the future of dance. The support and sponsorship of the community has been extraordinary and has made it possible to continue the event as an annual tradition.
Gala de Danza believes in collaborations and diversity within all forms of the performing arts, giving way for the future development of a music and dance festival.