Heather Locklear Looks Happy and Healthy in Hawaii After "Taking Steps to Enrich and Better" Her Life

After Heather Locklear reportedly checked into rehab for the fifth time in nine years, it seems she is out and looking happy and healthy.
The Melrose Place star, 55, donned her finest beachwear while lounging in Hawaii, taking a vacation with her daughter, Ava Sambora, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora. She wore a light blue bikini, which she later covered up with a multi-colored romper. Locklear smiled as she and her daughter walked around the resort.
Although Locklear didn't say that she had checked into rehab at the beginning of 2017, she did tell E! News that she was taking care of herself to make 2017 a great year.
"I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life," Locklear said. Without going into further detail, the actress added, "Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."
Locklear has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. Most recently, Locklear was hospitalized in 2012 after a 911 call was placed from her home. Reports claimed the Spin City star mixed alcohol and prescription medication. In 2008, the actress' doctor called 911 worried that she was suicidal. She then sought treatment at an Arizona facility.
"She requested an in-depth evaluation of her medication and entered into a medical facility for proper diagnosis and treatment," her rep said at the time.
She also participated in a 30-day in-treatment program in 2010 after getting arrested for a misdemeanor hit-and-run.
