Chrissy Metz Is Trying to Lose Weight: "I Would Love to Go on The Biggest Loser"

"I don't worry about numbers," she adds. "It just messes with my mind."

Contrary to misconstrued quotes from prior interviews, losing weight isn't a job requirement as This Is Us grows in popularity. "Nothing is mandated. It's not like, 'If you sign this contract you have to do this,'" Metz says. "We haven't even talked about an actual number with Kate. Ever."

Instead, Metz's goal is simply "to be proportioned. I carry a lot of my weight in my stomach. I just want to have...not even a number, but to have my body in a different shape."

Metz, who first tried Weight Watchers at age 11, simply doesn't know how. "I can't tell you how many times I've tried..." she says. After past diet and exercise attempts failed, she's willing to do whatever it takes: "I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it's a concentrated thing."