Beauty Pie: Here's How to Get a $24 Mascara for $2

Affordable high-quality beauty products? Sounds like every beauty junkie's fantasy.

Good news: Your dream may now be a reality. Marcia Kilgore, who also founded Bliss and Soap & Glory, doesn't believe that great beauty products need to be expensive, and she's created a company to prove it. Launched in December 2016, Beauty Pie, a UK-based membership service, produces and ships beauty essentials at factory prices. That's right—$2 mascara, $7 eye shadow palettes and $5 foundation, all of which have been praised by British and American beauty editors.

"Women today feel that their own personal brand is more important than any brand that they buy from," she told us. "They no longer feel that they have to pay huge markups to brands to help them identify themselves. Our idea fits with the zeitgeist perfectly!"

Want to learn more about the woman behind Beauty Pie? Keep reading!