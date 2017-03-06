Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira Throw Joint Coming to America-Themed Birthday Party

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira traveled back to the '80s!
The actresses, who became friends while co-starring in the Broadway show Eclipsed last year, threw a joint Coming to America-themed birthday party over the weekend. Guests arrived dressed up in traditional African prints inspired by the Eddie Murphy classic. Although Gurira celebrated her birthday on Feb. 14 and Nyong'o celebrated her birthday March 1, the two banded together to celebrate their 39th and 34th birthdays, respectively.
"We love #ComingToAmerica this much!" Nyong'o wrote on Instagram, sharing multiple photos from their "joint birthday party shenanigans."
Both actresses are currently filming Marvel's Black Panther movie, alongside Chadwick Boseman, who also attended the party dressed as Arsenio Hall's character from Coming to America. (Slated for release on Feb. 16, 2018, Ryan Coogler's blockbuster also stars Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Martin Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Phylicia Rashad, Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright.)
Nyong'o and Gurira were dressed as the "Queen-To-Be & The Lady-In-Waiting," the Oscar winner said, adding, "#WakandansInZamunda."
Hidden Figures star Janelle Monáe also attended the party, and posed for a quick picture with Black Panther actor Winston Duke.
Nyong'o has also spent a lot of time bonding with her co-stars. Last week, she posted a picture of her and her and cast supporting fellow Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya's movie Get Out. Daniel also attended the party and was all smiles as he celebrated his co-stars' birthdays.