Cadmus' New Anti-Alien Plot Hits Way Too Close to Home in This Supergirl Sneak Peek

Things are about to get real scary in National City.

After Jeremiah Danvers (Dean Cain) hacked into the DEO and made off with the entire National Alien Registry at the end of last week's episode, proving just how corrupted he'd been during his time with Cadmus, it appears the coveted information on foreign identities is already being put to dastardly use. In this sneak peek of tonight's episode, exclusive to E! News, a casual hang at National City's alien bar turns terrifying for Alex (Chyler Leigh), James (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan)—not to mention Winn's new alien girlfriend, Lyra (guest star Tamzin Merchant), who finds herself abducted during the fight.

While there's no confirmation that it's Cadmus who sent the masked men into the bar to round up the aliens, it's totally Cadmus because, well, they're Cadmus. That's what they do.