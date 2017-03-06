Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Wear Matching Outfits to the Beauty and the Beast Premiere

"There may be something there that wasn't there before..."

Last week's premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood brought out some of the biggest star in Hollywood, including Toni Braxton and Céline Dion. While John Legend and Chrissy Teigen left their daughter at home (and Matt Damon's daughters skipped the red carpet), Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter snuck inside without causing a major commotion.

Beyoncé shared more than two dozen photos from the event via her official website Monday. The 35-year-old "Daddy Lessons" singer and her 5-year-old daughter wore matching green dresses. Beyoncé, who is currently pregnant with twins, dressed her baby bump in an empire-waist chiffon gown and stood tall in Alaïa's $1,760 studded patent-leather sandals.