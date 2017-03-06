The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 Trailer Has Everything: Jill Zarin, Streaking and Plenty of Breakdowns

Bravo
Bravo's ladies of the Big Apple are back—including an original member of the Real Housewives of New York City family. Yes, that's Jill Zarin in The Real Housewives of New York City season nine trailer.
Along with Jill, there's partying, dancing, ladies using the wrong words, more partying, and just about everything you've come to expect from Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.
"That is so obnoxious," Jill says. But to whom? And why?! And she's not the only returning face: Heather Thomson's there too!
Last year's addition Jules Wainstein is out and Sonja's new house guest, Tinsley Mortimer, is in. "She had the whole world at her fingertips and kind of crashed and burned," Bethenny says, while wearing a catsuit and long Cher-like wig. We're going to need some explanation there.
Naturally there's plenty of Luann's wedding prep in the trailer above, including Bethenny meeting Tom D'Agostino and apologizing if she caused him any drama. Hey, she just reported, Tom caused the drama…(Never forget the "How could you do this to me. Question mark." text message). But the drama isn't over—does Ramona have something else on Tom? Also please note the amount of leather the ladies are wearing in this trailer.
But just when you thought it was all tequila shots, streaking and kissing, the screaming starts. Could last year's Berkshire's trip be topped? It sure seems like it. And it seems like the drama isn't just about personal lives either—there's quite a bit of 2016 presidential election and reactions to the outcome included in the sneak preview.
We'll leave you with what could easily be the best quotes from the trailer, which both hail from Dorinda:
"Why don't you put an E-ZPass on that vagina with your Holland Tunnel?"
"I'll tell you how I'm doing: Not well, bitch."
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. A special, The Real Housewives of New York City: How They Got Here airs March 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
