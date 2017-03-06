The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 Trailer Has Everything: Jill Zarin, Streaking and Plenty of Breakdowns

Bravo's ladies of the Big Apple are back—including an original member of the Real Housewives of New York City family. Yes, that's Jill Zarin in The Real Housewives of New York City season nine trailer.

Along with Jill, there's partying, dancing, ladies using the wrong words, more partying, and just about everything you've come to expect from Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.

"That is so obnoxious," Jill says. But to whom? And why?! And she's not the only returning face: Heather Thomson's there too!