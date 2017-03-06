Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects on Daughter Maddie's Accident: I Was Living a Mother's Worst Nightmare

Find Out Which Women From Nick Viall’s Season Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise (and Who's Interested in Chad Johnson)
Today Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie Aldridge are enjoying life's sweet moments together, but just a month ago, everything had taken a terrifying turn.
"I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly," the 25-year-old mother recalled on social media.
It was on February 6 that reports emerged of an ATV accident in Kentwood, LA, involving the 8-year-old and an off-road vehicle that had flipped over into a pond. E! News had subsequently learned Maddie was in "stable but critical condition" after emergency CPR was performed on site and she was taken to a nearby hospital.
Her famous family remained mum on any details involving the incident, but Jamie Lynn's older sister Britney Spears and mother Lynn Spears both issued pleas to fans on Twitter. "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," the pop icon posted on Twitter. "Love you all so very much. Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming," Lynn wrote on Facebook. Four days later, Maddie was released from the hospital.
"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," Jamie Lynn notified fans at the time.
A month later, the grateful mom is counting all of her blessings.
"Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair. I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram. "I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy."
The star wrapped up her message with a touching finale. "#Godisgood."