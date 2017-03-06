Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Blames Fame for His Divorce From Christina

Tarek El Moussa has figured out the root cause of his divorce from Christina El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop stars announced their split in December after an eight-month separation. While appearing on The Doctors Monday, Tarek says their growing fame and his cancer diagnosis took the ultimate toll on their relationship.

"I feel like if we had better communication, we would have had a better relationship," he says of his seven-year marriage to Christina. "I think as time went on, as you get busier and busier. It was like overnight: businesses, TV, all these things happened overnight, then the cancer, then the cancer, and the back surgery. It just kind of started pushing us apart from each other."

Even though they were growing apart, the HGTV stars struggled to come to the decision to split. Like any couple, the El Moussas tried to make it work for their children.