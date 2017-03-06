Joe Jonas Flies "Solo" at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It's not often that Joe Jonas is on his own.

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer was without girlfriend Sophie Turner or bandmates Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle when he arrived at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday. '"Where's my date? My date is, I guess, the big burly security guard today," he joked with E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. "I'm solo today."

Jonas was last seen with Turner in New York City Friday, in the midst of DNCE's unofficial hiatus. "We're all taking a little time off right now before we start up again for the rest of the year," the 27-year-old "Body Moves" singer said. "We're just enjoying this nice, calm week. It's been nice."