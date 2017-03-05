Fifth Harmony Promises to Make Fans "So Proud" With New Music at 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Harmonizers have come out on top!

During the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, all eyes were on the Best Fan Army category presented by Taco Bell. With 13 possible winners including the Beyhive, Lovatics, Beliebers and Rihanna Navy, it truly was anyone's prize to win.

But after 39 million votes, the winner was announced Sunday night at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Congratulations are in order for Fifth Harmony and their fans known as Harmonizers.

"Thank you so much. Wow. This is truly amazing. Fans, you guys are truly a force to be reckoned with," Ally Brooke shared with the audience. "We love you too. Thank you for bringing so much joy and kindness and love to our world. We wouldn't be the same without you. We thank God for you. This is for you, so thank you so much."

2017 will bring a new Fifth Harmony as former member Camila Cabello focuses on a solo career. As for the remaining girls including Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Dancing With the Stars contestant Normani Kordei, there's a lot to look forward to.

"Y'all have been working so hard and we have been working just as hard," Dinah shared. "We are sure to make you all so proud. Y'all stay tuned for new music."

Fifth Harmony's night out comes more than a month after they performed at the 2017 People's Choice Awards . After singing "Work From Home," Lauren teased a bit more of what's to come.

"I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people," she shared with the crowd. "We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned." 

