Could Gilmore Girls Return? Netflix Boss Says "Preliminary" Talks Are Happening

If you've been craving more time in Stars Hollow ever since you binged (and binged and binged...) the Gilmore Girls revival, you may be in luck.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos reportedly told the UK Press Association that the streaming site hopes for more, and "very preliminary" talks with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino are underway.

"We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,' he said. "The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."