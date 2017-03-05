Justin Timberlake Has a Message Any Young Fan Should Hear at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Justin Timberlake has a message for his young fans this weekend.
While accepting his 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards trophy for Song of the Year, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" addressed the theme behind his song.
"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together," he explained to the audience. "And so I guess I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people right now because there's a lot of you looking at me."
What came next were a few words to those who feel "different."
This is our JAM! @jtimberlake takes home Song of the Year! ??#iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/zLhre8ygWx— TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) March 6, 2017
"If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee," he began. "Anyone that is treating you unkindly it's only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are."
Justin continued, "Because being different means you make the difference, so f--k them. Thank you so much for this. I love you guys, have a great night."
Sunday's appearance at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., comes after J.T. created more than a few big moments at the 2017 Oscars.
In addition, he recently celebrated his wife Jessica Biel's birthday by hosting a roller-skating birthday party.
Congratulations, J.T.