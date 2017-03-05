Katy Perry Opens 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards With a Bunch of Kids and a Dancing Hamster

And that's how to properly kick off an award show.

Katy Perry was the first celeb to take the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, where she performed the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album, "Chained to the Rhythm." Fresh off multiple award show appearances, Katy's latest performance is a clear continuation of what she's dubbed an era of "purposeful pop."

During the performance, Perry was joined onstage by a large group of kids dancing in newsboy hats and overalls, an aspect of the performance she previously teased on Instagram. Katy rocked a flashy fringed jacket as she rocked the stage next to a massive dancing hamster in a factory-like setting.