Laguna Beach Star Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Slack Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

It's a girl for Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack!

Less than two weeks after the Laguna Beach alum and his wife announced they were expecting their first child together, it's time we find out the sex of their baby-to-be. Wahler took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon with one absolutely adorable video taken during a recent celebration where they revealed to their closest family and friends that a newborn girl is on the way.

"We want to thank all of you guys for being here, though, seriously," the former MTV reality star shared after asking attendees to weigh in on the baby's sex. The expectant mama had the honor of popping a massive black balloon, which then exploded into a bunch of smaller pink balloons.

And while Jason was wearing a blue ribbon, indicating he hoped his ladylove would give birth to a son, his reaction is nothing short of pure excitement and joy.