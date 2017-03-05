Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Enjoy Date Night at iHeartRadio Music Awards Following Pregnancy News

Thomas Rhett has a lot to be excited about Sunday night!

Before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the country singer hit the red carpet where he posed with his pregnant wife Lauren Akins.

In their first red carpet appearance since announcing their pregnancy and adoption news, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear as they held hands and wrapped their arms around each other.

While speaking to E! News on the carpet, Thomas Rhett revealed that his wife is 18 weeks pregnant and feeling "in the zone" while planning for their arrival.

As for their plans to adopt, they want to keep details undisclosed but can't wait to introduce their children to the world.