Teresa Giudice Gets Support From Real Housewives Friends as She Mourns Her Mom's Death

Many members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey family have expressed their support and condolences to Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga over the recent death of their mother.
Antonia Gorga, who often appeared on the show, died at age 66 Friday. In addition to Teresa and Joe, she is also survived by seven grandchildren.
Co-star Jacqueline Laurita posted on her Instagram page an image that reads, "Tenderly...May time heal your sorrow, Gently...May friends ease your pain...Softly...May Peace replace heartaches...And may warmest memories remain," along with an emoji of pink hearts.
She and Teresa had had some drama in the past, as seen on the show, but reconciled in November.
Former Real Housewives of New Jersey Amber Marchese tweeted, "A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all."
Cast member and Joe's wife Melissa Gorga posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two with Antonia and their two sons and daughter, who is named after her grandmother.
"May she Rest In Peace. She was a beautiful woman who loves her children & grandchildren so immensely♥ I watched Joe & Teresa sit by her side for the last three months, the heart in this family is strong & she will live in our hearts forever," Melissa wrote.
Joe has not commented publicly on his mother's death.
Teresa paid tribute to her on Instagram, posting a few family photos.
"Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time," she wrote late Saturday. "My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever."