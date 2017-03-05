Maksim Chmerkovskiy Takes Baby Boy Shai Out Dancing: "Been Waiting for This for the Longest Time"

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has got a future dancing champion on his hands. And he knows it's never too early to begin his training.
Maks posted on his Instagram page Saturday a sweet video, filmed by fiancée and Dancing With the Stars co-star Peta Murgatroyd, that shows him wearing their 2-month-old baby Shai Chmerkovskiy in a baby carrier and dancing with him down a winding road in the Hollywood Hills.
"Been waiting for this for the longest time. Happy first two months of life, son. Here's to you dancing happily through the rest of it! #babyBirthdays #babyChmerkovskiy #DadyTime," Maks wrote.
Shai is his and Peta's first child. Two weeks ago, the baby made his television debut, on Good Morning America, which like Dancing With the Stars, airs on ABC.
His appearance marked the first time Maks and Peta showed his face publicly. They have since posted several front-facing photos and videos of their little man.
"It's nerve-racking because I specifically wanted to keep him very private from the beginning because we just want to keep him for ourselves," Peta told GMA.
"There's going to come a time where he's going to be with us walking hand-in-hand down the street and everyone's going to be able to see him," she said. "There's so many moments and opportunities that are gonna come up very soon where you just, you can't hide him any longer."
Peta and Maks welcomed their baby in New York City and recently moved back to Los Angeles to compete on Dancing With the Stars' upcoming 24th season, which begins on March 20.