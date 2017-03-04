Candace Cameron Bure Channels Her Inner D.J. Tanner in ''Old School'' Jeans Straight Out of Full House

D.J. Tanner, is that you?!
Technically speaking, yes, since Candace Cameron Bure still plays the lovable older sister-turned-single parent on Fuller House, but in the star's latest Instagram shared Saturday, we were transported right back to the 90s and her days on Full House.
Bure was on a recent shopping expedition when she slipped on a few pairs of high-waisted mom jeans that have totally made a stylish comeback since their fashion heyday years ago.
"Tried some old school 501's and I'm legit D.J. Tanner straight outta the 90's," she captioned the hilarious snapshot. Talk about nostalgia alert!
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Since the beloved sitcom made its highly-anticipated return to Netflix last year, fans have been long awaiting the return of the third season. E! News recently sat down with Candace about what TV lovers can expect, and needless to say, it's the unexpected.
"We're so thrilled, so happy that people loved season two even more" Bure dished. "I think we'll have a few fun surprises in store. Nothing obviously that I can share, and we're still a month away so I have yet to learn even more details."
As for D.J. Tanner's love triangle that persisted at the end of season two, Candace had this to offer fans.
"I am team both," she explained of her character's love interests. "I love them! I can't decide as Candace because I love John Brotherton, I love Scott Weinger. They're my buddies and we all have fun together on the set so I don't want to see either one of them leave, but as far as D.J. goes, she's got to decide, not me."
Regardless of what transpires between D.J. and her suitors, we are so in support of bringing those retro jeans back into the Fuller House wardrobe department.