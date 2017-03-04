Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Love for Each Other ''Can't Get Any Stronger'' as They Enjoy Alone Time in Paris

MEGA
The only thing shining brighter than the Eiffel Tower at the moment is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's romance.
Now a year and a half into their relationship, it appears Gigi and Zayn are closer than ever before. An insider tells E! News, "Their love can't get any stronger" adding that the lovebirds are in "awe of each other." The supermodel took time off from her jam-packed Paris Fashion Week schedule to enjoy her Friday evening with the former One Direction singer in the City of Lights.
Hadid and Malik were spotted arriving to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's Americans in Paris cocktail event, where they mixed and mingled with the industry's most buzzed about playmakers. Our source shares the pair is having a "nice yet busy time" in Paris, and Zayn has gone out of his way to make "romance happen" in between their scheduled appearances.
"When they are in the same city they don't leave each other's side," the insider adds. "The high fashion events are mainly work-related, but doing it together is always more enjoyable."
And while our source admits Gigi, 21, and Zayn, 24, know they are too young to discuss marriage, E! News has learned the Mind of Mine artist "always tells her that he sees her in his future." Aww!
When it comes to squeezing in alone time, the couple sticks to the simple, and often most cherished, moments in life. The insider shares, "The main thing they love to do is just chill at home and snuggle, order in and watch TV and movies."
Hadid recently stopped by for an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she dished on the moment sparks flew between her and the British hunk. After first meeting a few years back at a mutual friend's birthday bash, Gigi and Zayn later linked up during a date in New York City.
"We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, 'You're really cute,'" she admitted. "We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos."