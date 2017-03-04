Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Twinning at Her Roller-Skating Birthday Party

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Teresa Giudice, Antonia Gorga

Teresa Giudice's Mother Antonia Gorga Dies at Age 66

Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown, Twitter

Bobby Brown and Nick Gordon Remember the Late Bobbi Kristina Brown on What Would Have Been Her 24th Birthday

Brooklyn Beckam, David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham Share Adorable Baby Pics of Brooklyn Beckham for His 18th Birthday

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are making America Skate Again!

The actress turned 35 Friday and her husband threw her a fabulous roller-skating birthday party. Biel posted on her Instagram page an adorable photo of the two wearing patriotic-themed T-shirts bearing the words "Make America Skate Again." She paired her look with '70s-style shiny blue bell-bottoms.

Timberlake, 36, posted on his own page a video of him skating in a red, white and blue jacket and calf-high socks, rolled up shorts and...is that a fanny pack we see?? That's pretty bomb diggity.

Photos

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

"When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat...#MakeAmericaSkateAgain," he wrote.

"This is what birthday dreams are made of," Biel said. "Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

Their son Silas, who will turn 2 next month, was not spotted.

Timberlake earlier paid tribute online to his wife, saying, "You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER."

The actor gushed about Biel to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars last weekend. The actress wore a stunning gold Kaufman Franco gown and Tiffany jewelry.

"I call it perfection, baby!" he said.

TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Couples , Top Stories , Birthdays
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again