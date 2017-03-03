Justin Timberlake Pens Adorable Tribute to His "Heart" Jessica Biel on Her 35th Birthday

Justin Timberlake is never one to shy away from gushing about his "perfect" wife Jessica Biel...but when it comes to celebrating her birthday, he goes above and beyond.
The actress turned 35 on Friday, and her musical hubby made sure to make her feel extra special, giving her a heartfelt shout-out on Instagram.
Posting a sepia-toned photo kissing his lady on the cheek, J.T. wrote, "You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER."
He continued, "Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him."
Finally, he concluded, "Happy Birthday, my heart. --J"
If your heart is aching over the cuteness, you're certainly not alone...but again, this is far from the first time he's made us literally aww! out loud.
In fact, just last week at the 2017 Oscars he couldn't keep his eyes off her.
The couple stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and chatted with Ryan Seacrest about her stunning metallic Kaufman Franco gown and Tiffany jewelry.
When asked who she was wearing, Timberlake couldn't help but intervene and say, "I call it perfection, baby!"
#CoupleGoals.