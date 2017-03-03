On a Budget? Here's How to Decorate Your Home Like Jessica Alba's for Less

ESC: Consort Design, Jessica Alba

Chris Patey / Consort

The success of The Honest Company shoes just how much the world loves Jessica Alba's style.

The actress collaborated with celeb-loved design firm Consort Design to redecorate her guest home, which had us instantly elated. Not only because we love the thought of being a guest of Jessica's, but also because it promised endless inspiration for our own digs (all of which we've listed below). 

And we were right. Inspired by a "nautical jewelry box," per Jessica, and the designers love for hotels with "an old world vibe," they combined sleek furniture (like that swoon-worthy coffee table) with raw wood, creating a modern yet comfortable look. The color palette is a mix of blacks, whites and gold hues with red and grey tones for a chic and relaxing feel. Pro tip: Incorporate metallic accents to elevate the decor of any room.

ESC: Consort Design, Jessica Alba

Chris Patey / Consort

Does this look like a room you could get used to? Get the look with fashionable and affordable pieces for your home, all under $100! Or, you can call this your home and rent Jessica's Beverly Hills, two bedroom, two bathroom home for $11,500 per month.

ESC: Jessica Alba's Home, Market

Ikea VÅRGYLLEN Cushion Cover, $5

ESC: Jessica Alba's Home, Market

CB2 Liquid Baskets, $59.95

ESC: Jessica Alba's Home, Market

Consort Unity Quarter Circle Black Tray, $50

ESC: Jessica Alba's Home, Market

Lulu & Georgia Inala, Hot Pink, $36

ESC: Jessica Alba's Home, Market

Zara Home Green Bottle Shape Decorative Figure, $69.90 

ESC: Jessica Alba's Home, Market

Urban Outfitters The Book of Palms by H. Walter Lack, $19.99 

Home, sweet home!

