Danny Masterson Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Leah Remini Inspired Accuser to Contact Police

Tony Ortega's Scientology blog The Underground Bunker said all three alleged victims were at the time of the incidents Scientologists, like the actor.

It posted copies of what it says are police reports. E! News has not verified their authenticity. In one, the first accuser claims she and Masterson were together for six years and that he sodomized her in 2001 while she was asleep and laughed about it when she woke up.

It said she reached out to Leah Remini, a former Church of Scientology member whose A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath debuted last year, and that the actress encouraged her to report the actor.

"Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini's anti-Scientology television series since [the accuser] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini," Masterson's rep said in a statement to E! News.

"The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend," the rep said. "Significantly, during their long relationship, she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least three other famous actors and musicians. When Danny ended the relationship, she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him."