Katy Perry's Art of the Breakup: How She Battles Back From the Sadness, the Shade and the Hurtful Headlines

In the works for years, the song "Part of Me" may have initially been about her ex Travis McCoy—but it couldn't have been readier for prime time than when Perry needed it most, to serve as a well-deserved musical middle finger to the guy who broke her heart. Better yet, her song was an upbeat empowerment anthem that had everyone cheering and singing along with her.

It was a moment.

"At first when I met [Brand], he wanted an equal," she also told Vogue, "and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness. He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting. I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.

"I let go and I was like: This isn't because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that."

Translation: It wasn't me, it was him, I couldn't do anything about it, I never would've been able to have done anything about it even if I'd known ahead of time, and I eventually got it.