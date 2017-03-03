How Ed Sheeran Became Master of the Humblebrag

While you were busy listening to Ed Sheeran's album Divide on repeat, you might have missed a subtle change that has taken over the pop star's attitude.

Three years ago, Sheeran released his album X. He didn't follow up with any music until Divide, which dropped Friday. Additionally, Sheeran quit social media for a full year while he traveled the world. For all intents and purposes, Sheeran was off the grid.

Fans didn't see him or hear from him until he decided to come back to music and tease his new album. But when any star has a new project, they know they have to promote it, which means there are plenty of interviews and performances to go around for everyone. But while Sheeran was away traveling the world, it seems he picked up a new talent: the art of humblebragging.