Natalie Portman Gives Birth to Daughter Amalia Millepied

And baby makes four for Natalie Portman!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has given birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. E! news can exclusively reveal that the couple welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22.

Portman and her husband, a choreographer who worked with her on Black Swan and the former dance director of the Paris Opera Ballet, are also parents to 5-year-old son Aleph.

Portman largely kept a low profile during her pregnancy and has rarely talked about it publicly. Unlike many celebs, she did not document her pregnancy on social media and does not even maintain public accounts.

Due to the birth of her daughter, she was unable to attend the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards or the 2017 Oscars. At the time, she told E! News, "I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends."