Privacy Please! Tori Spelling, Zoe Saldana and Others Who've Kept Their Kids' Faces Hidden in Photos

Like many non-famous parents, many celebrities love to share pics of their kids on social media.

But others shield them from such scrutiny, sometimes indefinitely.

Tori Spelling announced the birth of son Beau, her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott, Thursday via a photo of the newborn's tiny hand. Spelling and McDermott had introduced their previous two children, daughter Hattie, 5, and son Finn, 4, using similar photos online.

They had debuted the first pic of their eldest son Liam, 9, which did show his face, on the cover of Us Weekly in 2007, a month after he was born. Daughter Stella, 8, made her public debut via an OK! magazine cover in 2008, a few weeks after she was born. Finn's face was first shown on an Us Weekly cover as well, in 2012. Hattie's was first seen in a family pictorial for the magazine in 2011. Spelling has since posted a slew of pics of her kids online.