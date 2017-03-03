5 Days, 5 Ways: Rihanna's Paris Wardrobe Is Beyond Chic

Timur Emek/Getty Images
This week is all about wardrobe staples.
Especially around fashion month, celebs are notorious for wearing outfits that can sometimes be, well, a little outrageous. But as the world head's into Paris Fashion Week, we're seeing style stars take their bold statements down a notch (or five). They're wearing extremely relatable pieces you could probably also see yourself in.
Joan Smalls, for example, is clearly stating we shouldn't yet be done with lace-up tops. However, what's also clear is your extensive collection of bodysuits just won't cut it anymore. It's time to try new styles, like the corset-esque crop she's sporting or the below tank with side ties.
Zoey Deutch hit NYC streets in this bright outfit the other day, which is really making us rethink the color orange. Because of its bold nature, it may take you a minute to get comfortable with the shade, so slip some orange into your outfits in medium-sized doses. A great pair of trousers is the perfect way to do that!
Velvet's been on your radar for quite some time, but did you know throwing a blazer of that variety on any outfit instantly sophisticates it? Elsa Hosk in burgundy is really hitting that tip home. So the next time you leave your house in jeans and a white tee, throw something like the below over top and watch the compliments roll in.
Emma Roberts is one bad '70s babe in this all-Chloé outfit, and what really makes the ensemble are those round sunglasses. Grab yourself a pair for weekend exploring then get ready to sport one groovy look.
Navy looks really good on Rihanna (as illustrated by this amazing Dior outfit). The big takeaway here is just how powerful and chic one can look in a long, well-tailored coat—not to mention, how cost-effective this styling trick is because, technically, you don't need much else. So spend a little extra this weekend and invest in quality outerwear.
