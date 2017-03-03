Inside Julianne Hough's Fun-Filled Bachelorette Caribbean Cruise

Now this is a bachelorette party!

Julianne Hough, who is engaged to Brooks Laich, recently set sail with and her besties, including BFF Nina Dobrev, aboard a Celebrity Cruises luxury cruise-liner for a bachelorette beachelorette trip to the Caribbean.

TheDancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and her pals enjoyed plenty of beach time and also snorkeled through the reefs in Cozumel, Mexico, embarked on a helicopter tour above the Grand Cayman Islands and zip-lined through Falmouth, Jamaica, E! News has learned exclusively.

Hough posted on Instagram Friday a pic Dobrev took of the group. She wore a pink bachelorette sash over a white bikini.

"#JulesBEACHelorette #BitchinB4TheHitchin #HastaLaVistaHough #TheFinalHoughrrah #TheLastFlingB4TheRing #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BeachCrew," Hough wrote. "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!"