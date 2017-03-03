EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Julianne Hough's Fun-Filled Bachelorette Caribbean Cruise

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Donald Trump, Arabella Kushner, Joseph Kushner, Marine One

Ivanka Trump's Children Board the Marine One With Donald Trump for the First Time

Backstreet Boys

Why the Backstreet Boys' New Las Vegas Show Is Awesome--and a Little Embarrassing--for the Beloved Boy Band

ESC: Consort Design, Jessica Alba

On a Budget? Here's How to Decorate Your Home Like Jessica Alba's for Less

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Now this is a bachelorette party!

Julianne Hough, who is engaged to Brooks Laich, recently set sail with and her besties, including BFF Nina Dobrev, aboard a Celebrity Cruises luxury cruise-liner for a bachelorette beachelorette trip to the Caribbean.

TheDancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and her pals enjoyed plenty of beach time and also snorkeled through the reefs in Cozumel, Mexico, embarked on a helicopter tour above the Grand Cayman Islands and zip-lined through Falmouth, Jamaica, E! News has learned exclusively.

Hough posted on Instagram Friday a pic Dobrev took of the group. She wore a pink bachelorette sash over a white bikini.

"#JulesBEACHelorette #BitchinB4TheHitchin #HastaLaVistaHough #TheFinalHoughrrah #TheLastFlingB4TheRing #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BeachCrew," Hough wrote. "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!"

Photos

Julianne Hough's Best Looks

Julianne Hough, Bachelorette

Instagram

Roomies ??#JulesBEACHelorette  #TheFinalHoughrrah

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Dobrev also shared group photos on her page.

On Thursday, she shared several Instagram Stories from their trip.

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Bachelorette

Instagram

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Bachelorette

Instagram

Gotta work on the bikini bod when you go on a BEACHelorette. #JuliannesBeaches

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

On the ship, they stayed in a penthouse suite, which featured interactive entertainment systems, a baby grand piano, marble floors, sweeping balconies, a living room, dining room, music center, a private veranda with a whirlpool and a European-style butler service. While onboard, Hough and her friends spent time soaking up the sun and sipping on cocktails.

Julianne Hough, Celebrity Cruises, Bachelorette

Celebrity Cruises

Julianne Hough, Celebrity Cruises, Bachelorette

Celebrity Cruises

Julianne Hough, Celebrity Cruises, Bachelorette

Celebrity Cruises

Julianne Hough, Celebrity Cruises, Bachelorette

Celebrity Cruises

Hough and Laich, a hockey player, got engaged a year and a half ago. They have not announced their wedding date. Bachelorette and bachelor parties are typically held no more than a month before a wedding.

Last September, Hough indicated to E! News that she and her fiancé were in the early stages of planning their nuptials.

TAGS/ Julianne Hough , Weddings , Travel , Top Stories , Nina Dobrev , Engagements
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again