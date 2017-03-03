Inside Julianne Hough's Fun-Filled Bachelorette Caribbean Cruise

Now this is a bachelorette party!
Julianne Hough, who is engaged to Brooks Laich, recently set sail with and her besties, including BFF Nina Dobrev, aboard a Celebrity Cruises luxury cruise-liner for a bachelorette beachelorette trip to the Caribbean.
TheDancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge and her pals enjoyed plenty of beach time and also snorkeled through the reefs in Cozumel, Mexico, embarked on a helicopter tour above the Grand Cayman Islands and zip-lined through Falmouth, Jamaica, E! News has learned exclusively.
Hough posted on Instagram Friday a pic Dobrev took of the group. She wore a pink bachelorette sash over a white bikini.
"#JulesBEACHelorette #BitchinB4TheHitchin #HastaLaVistaHough #TheFinalHoughrrah #TheLastFlingB4TheRing #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BeachCrew," Hough wrote. "Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!"
Dobrev also shared group photos on her page.
On Thursday, she shared several Instagram Stories from their trip.
On the ship, they stayed in a penthouse suite, which featured interactive entertainment systems, a baby grand piano, marble floors, sweeping balconies, a living room, dining room, music center, a private veranda with a whirlpool and a European-style butler service. While onboard, Hough and her friends spent time soaking up the sun and sipping on cocktails.
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Hough and Laich, a hockey player, got engaged a year and a half ago. They have not announced their wedding date. Bachelorette and bachelor parties are typically held no more than a month before a wedding.
Last September, Hough indicated to E! News that she and her fiancé were in the early stages of planning their nuptials.