Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss Previews the Maui Moment With Porsha Williams That Drove Her to Tears

It's about to go down in Maui.

The last time we saw The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we were treated to a preview of the ladies' trip to the Hawaiian paradise and boy, did they bring their troubles with them. With their feud over some truly insane rumors about bedroom behavior nearing a boil, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams went at it in the teaser, with Kandi tearfully admitting it was taking everything in her not to "choke the s--t out of this bitch."

But if you think it was just that unsuccessful meeting between the pair, during with Porsha lobbed some claims Kandi's way about a supposed seven-year lesbian relationship, as well as a sex dungeon, that pushed Kandi to her breaking point, Kandi wants you to know you haven't seen anything yet.