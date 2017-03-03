Emma Watson on Her Beauty and the Beast Premiere Look: "I Do Not Look Like This Normally"

Emma Watson was the belle of the ball Thursday night.

For the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast, Watson joined her co-stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald and Dan Stevens on the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Watson modeled an Oscar de la Renta pantsuit (featuring an on-theme rose brooch), Burberry heels, Adir x LeletNY hair accessories and Catbird and Anita Ko jewelry.

The actress also wore jewelry from her personal collection. After 16 years in the industry, getting red carpet ready hasn't gotten any easier. "I have to be really honest with you: This takes a village," Watson exclusively told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "This takes like 10 people; I do not look like this normally—not even close. Not even close! I work with a very talented team."