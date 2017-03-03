Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Exactly What Goes Down in the This Is Us Cast's Group Text

Trust us, this is one group text chain you aren't going to want to leave anytime soon.
It's no secret we're obsessed with the cast of This Is Us, whose love for each other is so clear that we sometimes forget they actually aren't related. So when we sat down with Milo Ventimilgia, the Pearson family patriarch himself, we gave up all hopes of having any chill and asked him to reveal what he, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and the rest of the NBC hit's cast text each other about on daily basis.
And, like the gift sent straight from the TV gods that he is, Milo took out his phone for E! News, giving us the details on the messages, memes and more they all share on the multiples group texts they have going.
NBC
Scrolling through his phone, Milo said, "Sterling said he's in Vancouver, Mandy's talking about how much Canadians love This Is Us, she's in Toronto doing press." Oh, and like everyone else, they talk about the most recent pop culture events, like a certain mistake that happened on Sunday night, saying, "We talked about the Academy Awards," before making a face that says more than a text message could ever say.
They even talk about This Is Us, with Milo revealing the cast texted about Randall's (Brown) "You get a cousin!" moment from the most recent episode, and even send .GIFS, including one of Suzanne Somers' from Three's Company.
Oh, and imagine our surprise when Milo said E! even had a mention in the thread. So yeah, we're taking that as our official invite into the Pearson family. Go on, be jealous.
