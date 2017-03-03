Jennifer Lopez Talks Ex Marc Anthony: "There Is a Reason We're Not Together"

Party Time! See How The Arrangement Stars Josh Henderson & Christine Evangelista Are Celebrating This Sunday's Premiere
Nope, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are not getting back together anytime soon, so quit asking.
The singer and Shades of Blue actress talked about her ex-husband and father of their 9-year-old twins on The View Friday.
"You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now. There is a reason we're not together but we're great friends. We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're on stage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."
Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Fans have for months speculated Lopez and Anthony, who divorced in 2014, could reconcile. They have remained friendly since their split and shared a kiss onstage at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards in November. Following much buzz about the incident, he proceeded to lock lips with several of his friends.
But despite the gags, speculation and hope for a reconciliation with Lopez rose again after it was revealed a month later that Anthony and wife Shannon De Lima had called it quits after two years of marriage.
During her interview on The View, Lopez also talked about her and Anthony's twins, Max and Emme.
"They getting so big," she said. "It's hard for me to believe that nine years have gone by since I had them. It flew by. I hate that part. But they're doing really great. They're like little gypsy babies that travel everywhere with me. They go with me everywhere. They're home-schooled now. Now they're asking to be in school. So we're figuring out our lives day by day, just like everybody else and trying to do the best we can."
"They're amazing," she added. "They're truly two beautiful little souls who bring joy to me every day."