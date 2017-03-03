Jennifer Lopez Talks Ex Marc Anthony: "There Is a Reason We're Not Together"

Nope, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are not getting back together anytime soon, so quit asking.

The singer and Shades of Blue actress talked about her ex-husband and father of their 9-year-old twins on The View Friday.

"You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now. There is a reason we're not together but we're great friends. We're parents together and we're even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That's where we really are magical, when we're on stage together and stuff like that. That's where we're good and so we leave it there."