Emma Watson Interviews a Nanny With Ellen DeGeneres in Her Ear and Hilarity Ensues

Consider this the greatest acting test Emma Watson has ever faced.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the star of the live action Beauty and the Beast was tasked with interviewing a potential new nanny, but with Ellen DeGeneres telling the actress what to say in her ear and secret cameras set up around them. Let the laughter begin.

The unknowing candidate and the star were both at the mercy of the host's antics from the moment the applicant walked into a room with Watson. First, the Harry Potter alum told her to sit wherever she wanted and then, after taking a seat on the couch, the star responded with, "Interesting choice." Awkward!

The laughs continued as Watson told the woman she needs a nanny for herself, thanks to inspiration from The Bachelor's Corinne. "I started saying vagine, too," Watson quipped, referencing the contestant's signature catchphrase.