Tori Spelling Gives Birth to Fifth Child With Dean McDermott, a Baby Boy Named Beau Dean McDermott

It's a true sTORI: Actress Tori Spelling has given birth!

The reality star and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has welcomed her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott...a baby boy!

According to People magazine, their son Beau Dean McDermott was born at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz. He measured 18½ inches long.

"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau," the couple told the magazine. "He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."

She also took to Twitter to express the family's excitement over their new addition.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!" She wrote beside a photo of his hand. "Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott."