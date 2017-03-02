Katy Perry Speaks Out About Split With Orlando Bloom, Says ''No One's a Victim or Villain''

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have split up earlier this week, but the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer wants everyone to know the two still have nothing but love for one another.

In a new tweet earlier today, Perry addressed ending her relationship with the actor but shed some light on how she's dealing with the break up.

"How bout a new way of thinking for 2017," she began by writing. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"