Can Bone Broth Cure Cellulite? A Celebrity Nutritionist Weighs In

When you first learned that celebrities are drinking bone marrow, you probably thought, "Yuck! I don't know if I can get behind this new health trend."

We get it. It doesn't sound appetizing. Yet, so many have rallied behind its positive effects. Shailene Woodley shared with David Letterman that she drinks a bone broth mixture every morning. Kobe Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek are also fans, bringing us to ask, "Why?"

Nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia, who helps to manage the diets of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, explained why this mixture has become so popular.

"There are dozens of different nutrients found within bone broth, many of which can't be obtained easily from other commonly eaten foods. By regularly drinking bone broth or using it in recipes, you can help promote healthy gut integrity while reducing permeability and inflammation," he told us.