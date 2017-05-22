Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Is Ending Her One-Month Marriage

UPDATE: Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has officially filed for divorce, E! News has learned. Her publicist Steve Honig tells us: "GG has filed for divorce and is in the process of ending the marriage as simply and respectfully as possible."

E! News can exclusively confirm that a little over a month after tying the knot with her boyfriend, Shalom, she feels she can no longer continue their relationship.

"During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened," the reality star's rep Steve Honig tells E! News. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."

As for GG's ex, a source tells us that he is in "complete denial."