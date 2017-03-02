Charlize Theron is a "Spy I'd Like to [Bleep]" in Atomic Blonde, Gets Steamy With Sofia Boutella

No surprise, Boutella had no problem getting naughty with Theron. "It just makes sense," she said, laughing. "She is gorgeous so it wasn't too hard...I loved working with her. She is a phenomenal actress, she's gorgeous, but she is such a good actress. It was an honor for me to work with her."

In other words, Theron is a Spy I'd Like to "F--k," Boutella deadpanned.

Layabout will next be seen as the title character in The Mummy reboot with Tom Cruise. "He is such a hard worker, he just knows everything," she told me of working with the iconic action star when we first met at Comic Con in July. "I remember being on set with him and he's like, 'No, guys, this is a comedic frame.' I was like, 'Tom, what the hell is a comedic frame?' I was like I don't know any of these things. And then he just teaches me things all the time."

The Mummy is scheduled for release in June.

(E! News, Focus Features and Universal Pictures are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)