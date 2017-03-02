Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Are Having a Baby Girl

It's a girl!
Bristol Palin, who is pregnant with her third chid, is expecting a baby girl with husband Dakota Meyer. The couple announced the news on Instagram with an adorable photo that showed them staring into each other's eyes as they held a paddle that read, "It's a girl!"
She captioned the picture, "Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!!"
Only seven months after her whirlwind wedding to Meyer, Palin opened up in a blog post about how she always knew she wanted three kids despite having called off her engagement to her now-husband. "Dakota and I have been through trials in the public eye, and I am so thankful for where we are today," she wrote.
"Keeping with our unconventional life, it has been so much fun to keep this news just among our family and friends for the first half of our pregnancy; that Dakota knows the baby's gender but the rest of us won't until he or she is born; and even while pregnant with Sailor (under more unconventional circumstances) I always knew a third child someday would complete our family."
Palin is mom to son Tripp, whom she shares with former fiancé Levi Johnston, and daughter Sailor, whom she shares with husband Meyer.
"The family are extremely happy and looking forward to the blessed event and to their growing family," Palin's rep told E! News about the third pregnancy.
As she reflected in her blog post, "God brought us together. And then back together. Pretty miraculous."
Congratulations!