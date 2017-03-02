Corinne Olympios Finally Explains Her Iconic "Platinum Vagine" Line on The Bachelor

"My heart is gold but my vagine is platinum."
And with that line, Corinne Olympios found herself among the most iconic contestants to appear in The Bachelor franchise. Of course, her napping, nanny and need for cheese pasta helped, but it was the 25-year-old's penchant for one-liners that made her the breakout star of Nick Viall's season. But we had to know: what the heck does it actually mean to have a "platinum vagine"?!
"I don't know! I have no idea what I was thinking," Corinne admitted to Erin Lim when she visited E! News. "It kind of just came out, I don't know what happened there."
And for people questioning whether or not producers came up with some of her more memorable lines, Corinne was quick to take all the credit for them. "It's all me, babe!"
But Corinne did want to make it clear that she is definitely not a villain, though she was painted as season 21's baddie. "I am not a villain. Villains are evil to people," she said. "I never did anything personally to anyone or vicious to anyone. I was never vicious or spoke bad about anyone."
She said she has "no regrets" about her time on the ABC reality hit, specifically noting she is "proud" of who she is, but Corinne did want to "set the story straight" on one moment: when she visited Nick in his hotel room.
"It looked like I just went there to have sex and I didn't. We had a very long conversation about what we would do with life and how we would do life together and what we would do If I had a one-on-one, things like that," she explained. "I was kind of upset that it didn't look like that. So yeah, I just want to set the story straight, we barely even went there. We really most talked about one-on-ones and life."
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.