2 Editors Tried Drugstore Shampoo for 1 Week—Here's What Happened

Raise your hand if you're sick and tired of spending a fortune on hair care?
You've been scolded by your hairstylist for using paraben-filled, low-quality shampoo before, but you're also not cool with spending fifty-plus bucks on salon-quality product. So it begs the question: Is there a drugstore shampoo and conditioner out there that's as good as the pricey stuff? We did our research and found that there's one drugstore brand in particular that has rave reviews: Garnier Fructis.
To see how it stacks up, two editors tried two different types out for one week—and here's how it worked for them.
Tester: Jacqui Lee, E! News Creative Editor
Product: Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Shampoo and Conditioner
Why I Chose It: Easy! The bottle perfectly described how I wanted my hair to look: sleek and shiny. Besides, it's their best seller. The label also said it contained protein and vitamins, which I know are essential for healthy hair.
My Review: My hair is heavily highlighted and almost always dry and frizzy. I'm definitely a supermarket shampoo kind of girl already, but I've never really found anything that's made it look the way it does fresh out of the salon. I used this three times throughout the week and right away I noticed a really nice light, clean feeling. The conditioner, in particular, felt rich and moisturizing and I immediately had a nice, noticeable gloss after blow drying. I'll absolutely be buying this again.
Tester: Taylor Stephan, E! News Beauty Editor
Product: Garnier Fructis Moisture Lock Shampoo and Conditioner
Why I Chose It: I'm always excited to try a hot new product and the extra-hydrating cactus-extract ingredient intrigued me.
My Review: My hair is colored and super-fine so I usually spend big bucks on clarifying shampoo and volumizing conditioners. Needless to say, I've never used a drugstore shampoo before—I was skeptical. I wash my hair once a day because I workout so often and it gets greasy, fast. So I need something that doesn't dry it out. The first thing I noticed was how well the shampoo lathered and seemed to get rid of grime and build up at my roots. The conditioner was also pleasantly hydrating, but surprisingly lightweight. The next day my hair felt clean soft it didn't look one bit dry or brittle. I think I found my new gym buddy!
For five bucks a bottle, how can you at least not give it a try?