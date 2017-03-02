2 Editors Tried Drugstore Shampoo for 1 Week—Here's What Happened

Raise your hand if you're sick and tired of spending a fortune on hair care?

You've been scolded by your hairstylist for using paraben-filled, low-quality shampoo before, but you're also not cool with spending fifty-plus bucks on salon-quality product. So it begs the question: Is there a drugstore shampoo and conditioner out there that's as good as the pricey stuff? We did our research and found that there's one drugstore brand in particular that has rave reviews: Garnier Fructis.

To see how it stacks up, two editors tried two different types out for one week—and here's how it worked for them.