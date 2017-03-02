Allow DuckTales' New Trailer to Take You on a Fun Nostalgia Ride (PS: It's Also Renewed)

This isn't your daddy's DuckTales, but it sure looks close enough. Dare we say better? Disney released the below sneak peek of the new Disney XD version of DuckTales and it will take you on a nostalgic ride that only Launchpad McQuack can deliver.

And Disney isn't stopping at a sneak peek: DuckTales has also been renewed for a second season, yes ahead of the show's summer premiere. Matt Youngberg of Ben 10: Omniverse is executive producer with Wander Over Yonder veteran Francisco Angones as story editor and co-producer, Gravity Falls veteran Sean Jimenez as art director.