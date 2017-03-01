Nancy Kerrigan Has Been Waiting to Join Dancing With the Stars for a Very Long Time

It only took 24 seasons, but Nancy Kerrigan can finally cross "Join Dancing With the Stars" off her bucket list.

The Olympic figure skating legend will be competing for the mirror ball alongside pro Artem Chigvintsev in the upcoming new season of the long-running ABC competition, and as she tells it, she's been waiting for this day since the show debuted in 2005.

"I mean, I've wanted to since the beginning," she told E! News after the season 24 cast was revealed on Good Morning America. "So it's just scheduling and wondering if my body can hold up because I've been falling for 40 years."