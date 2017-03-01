Alan Thicke's Wife and Son Share Sweet Pics With Late Actor on His Birthday

Alan Thicke's wife Tanya Thicke and son Carter Thicke took to Instagram Wednesday to pay tribute to the actor on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The Growing Pains star died at age 69 in December after suffering a rupture aorta while playing hockey with Carter, 19.

"Happy Birthday to my angel, #2016 joint birthday celebration," wrote Tanya, who is the teen's stepmom, alongside a photo of the the couple at a romantic candlelit joint birthday dinner last year. "They say 2 Pisces are internal soulmates...You are so missed my love......"