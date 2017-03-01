Bella Hadid Can't Avoid Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd at H&M's Paris Fashion Week Show

This is some serious déjà vu.

In what we're dubbing Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's runway run-in part deux, the exes crossed paths on Wednesday during H&M Studio's Paris Fashion Week show. As the supermodel closed down the catwalk in a ruffled blouse and skirt ensemble, The Weeknd prepared to take the stage to perform his latest hit "Nothing Without You."

Unlike the 2016 Victoria's Fashion Show, where the two shared some epic eye contact, Hadid kept her gaze straight ahead like a true professional as the last model to exit the runway. Bella also led the finale walk during The Weeknd's performance, but instead of dancing and singing along to his music as her fellow models did, she maintained focus with little emotion.

Selena Gomez, who was rumored to attend in support of her new love interest, skipped out on the potentially awkward encounter. Nicki Minaj sat in the front row, while Bella's older sister Gigi Hadid opened the show in an all-black two-piece and pigtail braids.